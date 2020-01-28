Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $162.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.