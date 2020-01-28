Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Pwmco LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 347,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,659,000. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

