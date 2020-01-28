Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,291,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 401,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,269,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $235,077.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,897.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,870 shares of company stock worth $28,688,546. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

