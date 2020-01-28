Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $56.14 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

