Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,978,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,995,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $45.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.04.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

