Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Lifted to Buy at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMMCF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $9.44 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

