SunTrust Banks Cuts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $45.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. 73,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $624.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.