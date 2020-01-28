Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in January

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Superior Drilling Products worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.