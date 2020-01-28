Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Superior Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 48.56% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

