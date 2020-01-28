Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.21.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.61.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

