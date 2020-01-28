SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0031

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 80.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One SureRemit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit.

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

