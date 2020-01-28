Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of $326.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.93 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.