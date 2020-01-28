SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,201,730.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,702 shares of company stock worth $433,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of SurModics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SurModics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SurModics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in SurModics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,642. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63. SurModics has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

