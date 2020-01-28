SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $20.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $20.02 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SIVB stock opened at $243.38 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.