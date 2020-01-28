Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Acquires 2,400 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 93,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 999,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

CHKP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. 27,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.13 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

