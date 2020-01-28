Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Acquires New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 4.0% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,953,000 after acquiring an additional 195,821 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,991,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,507,000 after purchasing an additional 127,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 413,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

