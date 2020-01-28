Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth $2,306,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Welbilt by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 2,179,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 722.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.56. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

