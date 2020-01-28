Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Buys 29,600 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 70,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

