Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Has $2.80 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.9% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.42. 136,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

