Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Increases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 77.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,437,000 after purchasing an additional 627,607 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.