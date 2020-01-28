Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Purchases 1,200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $333.61. The stock had a trading volume of 874,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

