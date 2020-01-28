Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Purchases 6,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

