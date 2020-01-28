Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $230,724.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $230,724.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

