Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 3.00

News stories about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 508,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,885. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Switch has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

