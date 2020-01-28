Switcheo Price Reaches $0.0042 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $853.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.12 or 0.03145653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00196044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00123673 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.