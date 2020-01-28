Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Acquires 10,100 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$91,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,728,180.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson bought 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson purchased 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson purchased 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

Shares of CVE:SYZ remained flat at $C$9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,631. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 million and a PE ratio of 20.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.45. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$8.63 and a 52 week high of C$13.23.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

