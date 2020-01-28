Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Short Interest Update

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 943,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SNPS stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.31. 208,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,802. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $89.77 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.