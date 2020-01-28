Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Synopsys worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 16.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 25.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.