Synovus Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

