Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $820,020.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and Binance. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $820,020.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00650262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007252 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 190.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 576,174,251 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

