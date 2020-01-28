T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,932 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us accounts for about 9.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.09% of T-Mobile Us worth $60,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

