T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.43. The stock had a trading volume of 584,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,411. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

