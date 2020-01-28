T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

