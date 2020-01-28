Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Tael has a market cap of $8.31 million and $466,635.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $18.11, $62.56 and $6.32. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.61 or 0.05654855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

