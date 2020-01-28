TajCoin (TAJ) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,023.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.01258830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050012 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00207636 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,218,223 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

