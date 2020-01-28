TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

TTWO stock opened at $123.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,441,000 after purchasing an additional 538,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,956 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

