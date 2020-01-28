Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.25

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $132.04 million and $1.43 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.74 or 0.05671644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127454 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016834 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010729 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.