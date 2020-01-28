Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. Targa Resources has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

