Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 14,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 81,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.