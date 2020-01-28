Tata Motors (TTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect Tata Motors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,224. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.