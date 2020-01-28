TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $161,906.00 and approximately $12,832.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

