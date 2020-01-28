Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$17.77. 534,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.34 and a 1 year high of C$34.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

