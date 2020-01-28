Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 242.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. ValuEngine lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149 in the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY traded up $7.71 on Tuesday, reaching $378.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,957. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $216.52 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.26 and its 200 day moving average is $326.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

