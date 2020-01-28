Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 5.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Teleflex worth $88,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

TFX traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,231. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $265.90 and a 52-week high of $389.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,809 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,718.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $2,479,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,457,029 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

