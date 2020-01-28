Tellor Trading 66% Higher Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00044794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $136,366.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 66% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 878,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,061 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.