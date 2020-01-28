TEMCO Price Down 9% Over Last Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 9% against the dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $119,658.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,481,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

