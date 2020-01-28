Tempur Sealy International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 7,699 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,191% compared to the average volume of 336 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $91.09. 10,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,709. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $220,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,389 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

