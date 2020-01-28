Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $88.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock valued at $399,384,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

