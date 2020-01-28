TenX Hits Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, TenX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $2.05 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Liqui, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,675,345 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitBay, Neraex, Huobi, COSS, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Bittrex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Liqui, BigONE and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.