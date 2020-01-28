Terra (LUNA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $53.75 million and $4.30 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

